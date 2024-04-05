Leaders need to serve the voiceless: Archbishop Makgoba

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Rhodes University, in recognition of his role as a voice of reason and the conscience of society.

Makgoba says to be given an honorary doctorate is truly humbling and an even bigger motivation to continue being a voice for the marginalised.

He says this honour comes at a time when there is an urgent need for leaders, not only politically but even within the church to be intentional about rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty in serving the voiceless.

Makgoba says, “Justice work actually converts the ideals and values of the gospel into everyday life. This gives us the opportunity to roll our sleeves so to speak, get our hands dirty and help those that are in the periphery. Those that are in the margins of society, those without a voice so we try and be their voice.”

Rhodes University Vice Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, says Makgoba’s life and work embodies a commitment to social justice, inclusivity, and the transformative power of forgiveness and spiritual leadership, in addressing societal challenges.

Mabizela says, “He is one of the most important leaders in society. He’s providing very strong leadership, he speaks truth to power and he has taken some very important positions within his church when it comes to gender-based issues.”

Related video: Archbishop Makgoba joins aid efforts in Mfuleni:



Reporting by Sinethemba Witi