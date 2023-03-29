South Africa’s Chief Justice, Judge Raymond Zondo, has been awarded an honorary doctorate of laws by Rhodes University in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Zondo describes it as a true honor to be recognised in this manner. The award was given to him for his selfless leadership and work as the Chairperson of the Judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Special recognition for one deemed a leader. Marked for his dedication to ethical leadership and fighting injustice.

“I am so humbled by this recognition it really came at a time when I was not even expecting it. So I am really honored. I owe a lot of who I am to people that believed in me when I had nothing and made it possible for me to be the man I am today. This is for them. I also hope that this achievement will also serve as an inspiration for students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds to know that anything is possible with hard work and dedication,” says Justice Zondo.

It was also a day of recognition for young graduates, honoured for the hard work they put in. Chief Justice Zondo has called on them and their counterparts to raise the bar and take South Africa to a bright.

“I know that we are living in a time where the judiciary is under a lot of pressure and criticism because of all the corruption that’s taking place in the country. But I do still believe that the judiciary is strong and able to stand up against any opposition and that we still have sound judges that make sound decisions with no fear.”

Rhodes Vice Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela says Justice Zondo is the type of leader that the youth must emulate.

“We owe people such as Chief Justice Zondo the uttermost gratitude for standing for the truth at a time when unethical leadership has been made a norm. He has really set a good example of selfless leadership, accountable leadership without fear of favour at a time when our country has lost its moral fibre people like Justice Zondo show us that good leaders do exist and that deciding to do right no matter the pressure is an ideal many can live by.”

Rhodes University will also be conferring an honourary doctorate of laws on Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a judge of the Constitutional Court this week.