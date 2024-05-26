Leaders vow to increase social grants at final election rallies

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The issue of social assistance in the form of grants was highlighted at two of the biggest final election campaign rallies this weekend.

They come ahead of an election that could possibly bring the country’s most important change in three decades.

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC-led government will consider the request of millions of South Africans to increase the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant if the economy grows.

He was addressing the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally at FNB stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.

“They say to me, we want you to increase it we want you to take it to R750. That is what people want. Now we say we want our economy to grow; as our economy grows we will have the capacity to provide more and more support and assistance to our people. However we’ve now increased our R350 to R370.”

Meanwhile the EFF leader, Julius Malema, was at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where he told party supporters and members that the EFF was committed to increasing social grants should it be voted into power.

“After my inauguration, I will immediately increase social grants for all grandparents to more than R4000 per month…I will increase the child support grand to R1200 per month,” said Malema.

