ANC-DA coalition a risk for 2026 local elections: Phosa

Former African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General, Dr Mathews Phosa, says if the ANC enters into a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA), it risks suffering more losses in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

For the first time in 30 years, the ANC failed to obtain a majority to form a government.

Phosa says an arrangement with the DA will only appease business while compromising the masses.

He has given a few scenarios for consideration.

“These parties need one another to elect one President very soon, they must all bring their votes to support that President to support that Speaker. If you ask me what is my favourite choice for the ANC is the IFP and EFF or also in addition former liberation movements which are in the basket. I don’t think the ANC should principally anchor itself with the DA, I am against that.”

