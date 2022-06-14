Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is compiling an extradition request for the Gupta Brothers Atul and Rajesh in terms of the extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Gupta brothers were arrested in Dubai a little over a week ago. They were nabbed in accordance with an Interpol Red Notice issued in March, ordering their arrest for alleged money laundering and fraud.

Lamola says government is determined to conclude the process as quickly as possible but has warned extradition can be a protracted legal process.

“We’ve got 60 days within which to submit the requests, they will then send that request to the authorities in the UAE, then a court process will kick-start in the UAE. The minister of justice in the UAE, upon receipt of a decision from court will then decide whether he or she brings them to South Africa, or not. We want to say to South Africans, we have to wait for due process. They will definitely come back face trial and account,” says Lamola.

VIDEO: Update on SA’s bid to extradite Gupta brothers