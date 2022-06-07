Advocacy group, Defend our Democracy, believes that extraditing the Gupta brothers to South Africa to face charges would be a significant victory for the many citizens who have been calling for justice and accountability.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai. The brothers are alleged to be the architects of state capture when former President Jacob Zuma was still at the helm.

They have been implicated in the recent State Capture inquiry report.

The spokesperson for the Defend Our Democracy campaign, Dudu Mmeti says while the wheels of justice may sometimes turn slowly, the reported arrests should send a strong message that the long arm of the law, eventually closes in.

“Defend our Democracy campaign welcomes the arrest of Rajesh and Atul Gupta in the UAE. We note that South African law enforcement agencies are working with their counterparts in the UAE and we await further clarity on the matter. If the Gupta brothers were to be extradited to South Africa, it would also be a significant and welcomed development for the country as it tries to undo the years of damage caused by the systematic re-purposing of the state and capture and corruption.”

VIDEO | Justice Department confirms arrests of fugitive brothers Atul, Rajesh Gupta in Dubai: