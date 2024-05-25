Lack of service delivery hinders country’s progress, says ATM leader

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula says the rising crime rate, unemployment and lack of service delivery continue to hinder progress in the country.

He addressed party supporters in a closing rally held in Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape.

Over the past few weeks, the party held its rallies across all nine provinces with the main rally culminating in Ngqeleni.

The ATM also believes that South Africa needs an urgent change of government.

Concerned female members and supporters, who attended the rally, said the issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide had reached high levels.

Supporter Nobalulekile Mampofu says: “The challenge that we face as women in rural areas is hunger. We have a problem of hunger. We do have kids and those kids need many things that need money but unfortunately, we don’t have money. We need things that going to change our kids.”

Zungula later told supporters that since heading to Parliament, the ATM has contributed immensely.

“Ever since we got to Parliament in 2019 up until now, a lot of people have seen the contributions of the ATM from dealing with the questions of the abuse by power by holding the executive accountable and by dealing with policy issues whereby advocating for change in most policies.”

The party is also adamant that it will do well in next week’s general elections. Meanwhile, young people say they want a government that will create jobs.

