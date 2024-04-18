Labour Party fulfilled requirements to contest polls: Mathunjwa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Labour Party says all it wants is an opportunity to contest next month’s elections.

On Monday, the Electoral Court dismissed the party’s application to review the decision of the Electoral Commission not to reopen the portal for submissions.

The party has now approached the Constitutional Court to seek to set aside the electoral timetable and postpone the elections.

The Labour Party’s interim executive member and President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), Joseph Mathunjwa, says they fulfilled the necessary requirements.

He, however, says they did not meet the deadline because of alleged glitches with the commission’s online portal.

Mathunjwa says, “We have paid their deposit and then we uploaded many of those signatures from different provinces and even nationally. The issue here was those signatures of the list of the people that we put on the list and they just want the original, that’s the only thing. So if the Constitutional Court can say we give Labour Party six hours to conclude what was left, we are ready for them.”

