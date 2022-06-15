The Umlazi Regional Court in Durban has sentenced a teacher to three years correctional supervision and four years imprisonment suspended for three years.

Nomusa Gabuza had pleaded guilty to the contravention of the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act.

She was the presiding officer at a voting station during the local government elections in 2021.

Gabuza also taught at the school that was being used as a voting station.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “On the morning of the elections and before the voting station could open, she decided to cast extra votes in favour of her party of choice. She said that she cast 24 votes, 12 for the municipal and 12 for the ward election. These votes were made in favour of the party of her choice.”