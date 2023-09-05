A teacher is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering multiple injuries when she was attacked at the school where she works at Hlabisa on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza says it’s alleged that the teacher was attacked by her boyfriend in full view of learners. It’s alleged the attacker forced his way onto the school grounds after being turned away the first time. He returned armed with a bush knife.

Khoza says the attack has shaken the community of Hlabisa, leaving parents and educators disturbed by the brutality of the attack. She says her department is working tirelessly to fight the scourge of gender-based violence to ensure communities are safe places.

A team of social workers have been dispatched to visit the victim’s family and the school to provide psycho-social support to learners and educators who witnessed the incident.