The Mphosela family in Botshabelo in the Free State is struggling to come to terms with the loss of one of their own. 35-year-old physical science teacher, Matefo Mphosela, was fatally stabbed on Thursday night allegedly by a 20-year-old learner.

The Grade 12 learner is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Education MEC, Tate Makgoe visited the family in Botshabelo.

The devastating loss comes days before the 2022 matric final exams. Mphosela was a teacher at Kagisano Combined school at Soutpan in the Free State.

They say her love for education was immense. Kate Mphosela says her sister is irreplaceable.

“As a family, this is the hardest time for us. But we are trying to gather our strength we will never ever find someone like her. There’s no one who will replace her but through God everything is possible. As hard as it is life has to go on.”

Matric pupil in Free State arrested for allegedly stabbing teacher to death:



The Education MEC says it will be difficult to replace her with the current shortage of teachers in science subjects.

Makgoe says Mphosela has never produced below 82% in matric results.

“We are going to ask some of our teachers, and subject advisers to go there and help. But, it’s not going to be easy. That is the point we want to make. Because you know learners get used to one teacher bringing a new teacher they will have to learn their methodology, strategies, and so on.

We think that will go there support them, and interact with the learners. She used to get an average of more than 80% as the principal says. I think she would be very happy to give her an average pass rate of 90%. I think that is a commitment we would make to support the school from the district.”

Grieving learners are receiving counselling. And the department says more support will be provided to the school ahead of the final examination.