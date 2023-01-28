The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has taken a precautionary measure to ban bathing at some beaches as it tracks the movement of cyclone Cheneso in the Mozambique channel.

Acting HOD of operations at the KZN Sharks Board, Greg Thompson, says the affected beaches include Blythedale, Thompson’s Bay, Umdloti, eThekwini, Country Club and Battery Beach.

Affected beaches on the south coast include Trafalgar, Leisure Bay and Port Edward.

Thompson says conditions are being closely monitored.

“The weather forecast has predicted the cyclone coming down the Mozambique channel and as it gets to the bottom of Madagascar it’s heading offshore in a south-easterly direction. This is just a precaution we are taking. There’s a very good chance it won’t affect us at all but we’re not willing to take that chance. Once again it’s just a precaution you know we have left a few of the main beaches open in the areas. We normally aren’t affected by current or big swells.”

However, the South African Weather Service’s Odirile Modipa says the current forecast does not indicate any impact on the KwaZulu-Natal coast by tropical storm Cheneso. She says the activity is currently located in the Mozambique channel.

“Given the current guidance from numerical prediction models, as well as what we are observing we are not expecting that Cheneso will affect SA directly or the KZN coast directly, however, tomorrow we are expecting waves to pick up to around 4-4.5 meters along the KZN coast due to that passage of Cheneso.”

Storm warnings issued for Mozambigue’s Gaza province: