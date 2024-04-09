President Ramaphosa sends condolences after Mozambique boat disaster

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Mozambique following a disaster in which 100 people were killed. A ferry boat sank off near Lunga in Nampula province on Sunday. The vessel was overloaded and not licensed to transport people.

President Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

“As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing persons.”

President Nyusi has directed Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala to visit the island for investigation.

Meanwhile, African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has also expressed his sympathies to the people of Mozambique.

The Mozambican government is set to meet today to assess the situation.