Over 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, local authorities said yesterday.

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to have been on board, the report said.

The boat was apparently travelling from Lunga to Mozambique Island, off the coast of Nampula, it added.

Officials say the boat sank because it was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers.