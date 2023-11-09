KZN parents decry disruption of exams due to teachers’ strike

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Parents of learners at several schools in Durban are up in arms following the suspension of year-end exams for learners in Grades 8 to 11 in many public schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was after the teachers’ union SADTU embarked on picket lines demanding that the provincial education department pay schools their full budget allocations.

SADTU provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, says in a report-back meeting the department gave no indication when the money would be paid.

While SADTU has suspended their picket, these parents from KwaMashu, Nokukhanya Jali, and Staff Ndlovu – speak about how the disruption has affected their children.

“This postponement of papers by the government has affected my daughter due to she was supposed to be writing on Monday at 12, when she got to school, at 11:30 she was told that the papers had been postponed until further notice.

“As educators as well as unemployed educators they should not use our children to fight their battles. They should negotiate with their employer. They should allow our children to write exams. They have been studying throughout the year. What they are doing is unacceptable.”

