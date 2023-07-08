Disaster management teams remain on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal following a warning of extreme weather conditions in Durban and the province’s coastal areas.

This, as scores of people who were displaced by strong winds and torrential rains at Inanda, north of Durban two weeks ago are still being housed in a community hall.

Seven people lost their lives and 151 people were left destitute after storm winds wreaked havoc.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sboniso Mngadi says the coastal areas in the province must brace themselves for more heavy rains this weekend.

“We have activated our disaster management team and I must add that apart from thundershowers, there is snow expected in the Drakensburg mountains. We have activated our disaster management teams to be on standby to respond to any accidents that may arise during these conditions that are expected over the weekend.”