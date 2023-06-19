The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called for a unanimous condemnation of violence associated with accusations of witchcraft.

This after the 74-year-old Solani Mchunu was stoned to death in the Bandlaneni area of KwaNongoma in the north of the province.

It’s alleged that Mchunu was killed by a boy who had followed him.

Khoza has said in a statement that witchcraft-related violence is a deeply-rooted issue that requires urgent attention from both the government and civil society.

She referred to witchcraft as a myth.

Khoza has called on community leaders, religious institutions, and civil society to join forces to combat elderly people being accused of witchcraft. She says education, awareness campaigns, and dialogue are needed.

The MEC says it’s important that understanding, tolerance, and respect for diversity be promoted within communities.

Khoza has called on the police to investigate the murder thoroughly and bring the accused to book.

The department has sent a team of social workers to the area to provide support to the victim’s family as well as the community.