KZN man appears in court on charges of failing to secure firearms

A 31-year-old man has appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of failing to secure firearms. Police say the suspect was arrested earlier this week after a high-speed chase. They searched his car and found two pistols with 32 rounds of ammunition.

The provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, “Further investigations pointed the men of law to his mother’s residence in KwaMashu and upon police arrival, two security guards who were guarding the premises abandoned their two rifles and fled.

“The suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of failure to safeguard firearms. He was remanded in custody and will be in the dock on 26 January 2024. The suspect was wanted in connection with a murder case in which the son of a police officer was gunned down on Mfolozi Road at C Section in KwaMashu on 25 November last year. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of crimes in the province or elsewhere in the country,” Netshiunda explains.