KZN Disaster management mobilise in wake of disasters

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance Department has sprung into action to provide vital assistance to families whose homes were decimated in the midst of a tempestuous night.

The harrowing incidents unfolded as homes were obliterated in the Harry Gwala District, while others experienced flooding in the KwaMashu region, situated to the south of Durban.

Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi extended his heartfelt empathy to the affected families and assured the public that every effort was being exerted to address their immediate needs.

“The disaster management teams are maintaining a heightened state of readiness as they continue to assess and monitor the rains in the northern part of the province. The rains persist, prompting the South African Weather Service to issue a level 6 alert,” disclosed Mngadi.

“Our teams have been activated and will respond to any eventualities that may arise as a result of these adverse weather conditions.”

Mngadi also implored motorists to adhere to the instructions provided by traffic officers, especially since temporary road closures have been enforced due to flooding in several areas.

The collaboration between emergency response teams and the community remains paramount in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents during this challenging period.

Level 6 warning for Northern KZN: Siboniso Mnadi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>