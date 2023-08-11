The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has praised the Department of Correctional Services, saying it meticulously followed the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal that set aside former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole and ordered that he must return to prison for contempt of court.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced the steps taken this morning after Zuma reported to the Estcourt prison at 6am and was released shortly thereafter.

The ANC in the province also says in a statement that President Cyril Ramaphosa did what was in the best interest of the country by using his constitutional powers to grant Zuma a remission of his sentence.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgotho Thobakgale addresses the media:



The party has thanked people in the province for remaining calm.

Lamola says that the overcrowding in prisons was what informed the decision to institute the process that benefited Zuma, and other nonviolent offenders.

Lamola says Zuma had fulfilled the requirements of the court judgments and added that there was not interference from himself or President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the decision.