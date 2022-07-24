Delegates of the 9th African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal conference in Durban will on Sunday morning nominate and vote for members of the Provincial Executive Committee.

Additional members will join the newly-elected top five leaders.

Provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said immediately after being elected that they would work hard to restore public confidence in the ANC.

The party lost 18 municipalities including the eThekwini Metro. Security remains tight at the conference venue.

No permanent friends in politics’ with new ANC political landscape in KZN: Mzwandile Mbeje

Duma says the party’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer officially close the province’s 9th elective conference.

Duma says this is because the ANC president has other commitments. According to Duma, Ramaphosa has congratulated the new-elected ANC provincial leadership.

“In the morning, he congratulated the new leadership. And we’ve got a nice relationship with the President. And unfortunately today he has got another engagement so the chair is going to close the conference but we’ve just received warm greetings and revolutionary greetings from the President this morning.”

Duma beat Sihle Zikalala with 930 votes against 665.

Mdumiseni Ntuli had to vacate office and make way for the newly elected Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo, who won with 894 votes against 699.

Sipho Hlomuka made a comeback as the Deputy Provincial Secretary.

And the new Provincial Treasurer of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala loses race for ANC chairpersonship to Siboniso Duma: