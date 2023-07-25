Residents on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast are being urged not to store water in quantity. This as Umgeni-uThukela Water is currently carrying out extensive maintenance on its water infrastructure.

The maintenance is part of a planned 80-hour service interruption which is expected to end by Thursday.

Several areas including Zimbali, Ballito, Shaka’s Rock, Salt Rock, Umhlali and Shakaskraal are expected to be affected.

Umgeni Water’s Shami Harichander explains, “Umgeni water has a treatment plant outside of Verulam and is called the Hazelmere water treatment plant. This plant supplies water to areas in the north of Durban. With the maintenance and repair work that needs to be done on the pumps that suppliers water to the Avondale reservoir. The Avondale reservoir, there is allot of work that has to be done and we estimate it will take about 80 hours to complete.”

Public notice on water supply disruptions: