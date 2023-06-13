The University of Pretoria has announced that the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Tawana Kupe has resigned from his position effective as of the end of July. Kupe’s term was scheduled to end in January next year. He was appointed to the post in 2019.

The University has released a statement saying the council will immediately initiate the process of finding a suitable successor to lead the institution.

In a statement that was released a short while ago, chair of the Council of the University of Pretoria, Kuseni Dlamini expressed gratitude to Prof Kupe for his contributions throughout his tenure.

The institution said appropriate interim arrangements that will help facilitate the smooth functioning of the institution will be put in place. An interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal will be appointed in due course.