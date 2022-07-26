A science-policy dialogue on managing floods amid climate change is to be held at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Experts will share practical experiences on early flood warning systems and how they can be used locally.

The dialogue is expected to unveil guidelines on early warning, flood risk analysis and climate change adaptation practices.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu along with other experts will also brief the media on the country’s readiness for flood and climate-related risks.

Climatologists say South Africa is suffering the effects of climate change:

