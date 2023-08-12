Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has urged South Africans to send messages of support to the Boks as they embark on their World Cup defense.

The national rugby team is departing for France today.

Kolisi has addressed fans in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

Kolisi was confirmed he will lead the squad, after overcoming a knee injury.

Thirty-three players and the management team will fly out from the OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springboks will depart for Europe Saturday afternoon for two warm-up matches, and the defence of their Rugby World Cup title.

Send-off fit for world champs:

Speaking at a media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport, he says they are eager to become the first team to lift the Webb Willis Trophy for a fourth time.

“We have worked hard as a group and I love that the coach used the last few years to try and build as much squad as possible. In the last 10 games, 48 players have been used. So, if something happens in the World Cup that they have to bring someone that is at home, we know that the person will just fit in. We are confident in what we have done and what we can do as a group.”

