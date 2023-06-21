Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi says he will miss the Rugby Championship that commences next month but hopes to be fit for the warm-up matches prior to the World Cup in France.

Kolisi is on track to return from injury in time for the World Cup after he suffered a serious knee injury playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

The Boks are in the second week of their three-week training camp in Pretoria in preparation for their first test of the season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on the 8th of August.

A total of 41 players are in the camp including the injured captain Siya Kolisi, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury, and the captain is happy with the progress he is making.

“I am progressing each time with my rehab. I haven’t heard any big stops. With my injury every week, I am improving and doing new stuff and I am confident in what I am doing, and the medical team has been very good. The conditioning team has also been amazing. So, I am doing well, so far everything is going well.”

Meanwhile, Munster lock Jean Kleyn, who has been capped five times by Ireland, is set to make his Springbok debut during the Rugby Championship next month, after he was cleared to represent the country of his birth.

Kleyn became eligible to play for Ireland after he spent spending four years in that country.

But the change in World Rugby’s eligibility regulations in 202 has opened the door for Kleyn to return to play for his country of birth.

The Boks will begin their 2023 Rugby Championship campaign against Australia on the 8th of July, followed by a Test against New Zealand a week later before returning home to face Argentina at the end of July. -Reporting by Vincent Sitsula