Klipvoor Stadt and Ga-Rasai scholars left stranded

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scores of learners from Klipvoor Stadt and Ga-Rasai outside Brits in the North West have been left stranded as their government-sponsored scholar transport failed to turn up to take them to school this morning.

Frustrated parents say the scholar transport has not been showing up since the schools reopened last week.

They are now concerned that their children, mostly learners at Rekopantswe High School in Fafung village about 30 kilometers away from Klipvoorstadt, might lose another week of schooling.

Some parents say attempts to seek answers from authorities have not been successful.

They say if their children have to go to school they will have to use the earliest bus at 09h00.

One parent says that the Department stopped or ended the contract with the service provider, and it appears that the new service provider appointed is incapable of servicing every area.

The North West Transport Department says the matter is being investigated while the provincial Basic Education Department promised to respond in due course after engaging with the service provider and other role players.