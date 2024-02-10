Spotlight on safety of learners using scholar transport

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The spotlight is once again on scholar transport and poor oversight in ensuring the safety of learners. The school year has already witnessed a series of scholar transport-related accidents across the country, claiming the lives of young learners.

Among them was 12-year-old learner Kagiso Maloka from Modiselle Primary school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. He died after falling from the scholar transport bus near his home last Thursday.

He was laid to rest on Saturday.

Family spokesperson, Dichaba Maloka, says they currently have no closure as the exact details of the accident are yet to emerge.

“No light has been shed on what had happened. But the department will be meeting with the family in a week’s time to give an update. But for now they’re all still in the dark.”

Parents have also expressed concern about the failure of the outsourced transport system.

“The department is failing them because busses are being overloaded with children and they’re not even monitored.”

“Children are not safe as buses are very old and drivers are elderly people as well – they’re requesting that the department monitor if the regulations are adhered to.”

Monitoring of service providers

The provincial education department says service providers are constantly monitored to ensure compliance with transport regulations. Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says officials will face consequences if the law has been flouted.

“Monitoring is a continuous thing to ensure that safety, that the learners’ safety is prioritised – and the incident is being investigated with all the role players involved including the school, district and service providers.”

Education activist, Hendrick Makaneta, has called on government to ensure that extra care is exercised by service providers.

“Government should enforce maximum discipline amongst transport owners and their drivers in the transportation of learners to ensure that they’re safely transported.” Reporting by Monique Lewis