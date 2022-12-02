Ghana play Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Friday.

When: Friday, 2 December, Kick-Off at 17:00

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Capacity: 44,325

Odds:

Ghana win: 4/1

Uruguay win: 8/11

Draw: 13/5

Key stats:

* Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches.

* Uruguay were unbeaten in five FIFA World Cup group stage matches against European teams prior to their defeat by Portugal.

* Ghana’s two group games have featured 10 goals. They were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Portugal but beat South Korea 3-2, snapping their six-game winless run in the World Cup group stage.

* Uruguay, who have yet to score at this year’s finals, have only failed to qualify for the knockout phase in one of their last six World Cup appearances.

Previous meetings:

* Their only previous meeting was in the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final, when Uruguay’s Luis Suarez was sent off for a blatant handball only for Ghana to miss the resulting penalty and lose the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

🏆 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗔 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗤𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 🏆 ⚽️ Ghana 🇬🇭 🆚 🇺🇾 Uruguay

⏰ 16:30

📺 SABC Sport DTT channel 4, Openview 124 & SABC 2

📻 SABC Radio Stations

📱SABC+

🌐 https://t.co/LBeIFsaMRu #SABCSportFootball #Sisonke pic.twitter.com/LXy7Um57kY — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 2, 2022