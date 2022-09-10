Kenya’s outgoing President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has declared four days of national mourning following the passing away of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

She died on Thursday aged 96 – at her Balmoral residence, in Scotland. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the UK – after being the nation’s figurehead for seven decades.

The Queen’s son, Charles, will formerly be proclaimed as King in an ancient ceremony – due to be held at St James’s Palace in London this morning. Kenyatta has directed that the Kenyan flag be blown at half-mast across the country.

“Before we start, may I ask that we all stand and observe a minute of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth, who became queen while here in Kenya,” said Kenyatta.

Tributes from world leaders continue to pour in

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

“Her majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”

U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Gutterres

“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was assuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than 50 years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes.”

“The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.”

U.S. President, Joe Biden and Jill Biden

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.” In a statement, they said, “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Russian President, Vladimir Putin

In a message to Charles, Britain’s new king, Putin said, “The Queen rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.” He adds, “I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain.”

Pope Francis

“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen at eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Common wealth.”

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland

“Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Common wealth loved her. During her reign she traveled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations.”

“The growth and vibrancy of our modern Commonwealth is a credit to her and testament to her dedication, wisdom and leadership.”

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise, my thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif,

“Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nation sin mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK.”

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives â€”and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo

“The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.”

Nigerian President, Muhammad Buhari

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth II, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern

“I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch; to them she was a mother and grandmother.” says Arden.

She adds, “The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary.”

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese

“With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.”

“Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.”

“There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.”

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump and former First Lady, Melania Trump

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.”

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know her majesty, and she meant a great deal to us.”

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Former U.S. President, George W. Bush

“Laura and I were honoured to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with her majesty and her Corgis is among our fondest memories of the Presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow.”

Former U.S. President, Bill Clinton

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service.”

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people.”