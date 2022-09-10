The son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, will formally be proclaimed as King in an ancient ceremony due to be held at St James’s Palace in London this morning.

Charles automatically became the monarch after his mother passed away on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral residence, in Scotland, at the age of 96.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom after being the nation’s figurehead for 70 years.

Thousands of tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.

Video: A look at the life and journey of Britain’s new King as he ascends to the throne:

Charles paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his late “darling mama” Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to serve as monarch with “loyalty, respect and love” as she had done for more than seven decades.

In his first address to the nation, Charles paid tribute to his mother for her devotion to her family and to those she reigned over, saying her loss brought great sadness and a “sense of loss, beyond measure”.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died on Thursday at her home in Scotland aged 96, drawing an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.

Her death – which meant he became king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea – was “the moment I’ve been dreading”, Charles earlier told Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” Charles said in his address, which he delivered from Buckingham Palace with a photograph of her displayed next to him.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

He and other members of the royal family had rushed to be at the queen’s side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, when news of her ailing health emerged.

He returned to Buckingham Palace in London on Friday where he was greeted with cheers, applause and a crowd singing "God Save The King".

In his televised message, the 73-year-old Charles reflected on his mother’s promise she made in 1947, aged 21, to devote her life to the service of her peoples, a vow he pledged to emulate “throughout the remaining time God grants me”.