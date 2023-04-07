Rwandan President Paul Kagame has sent a stern warning to the 1994 genocide denialists. He was speaking during the commemoration of the genocide where a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in Rwanda,

Kagame says the resurgence of hate speech must not be tolerated.

The country is still reeling from the horrors that happened almost three decades ago. Kagame says the truth must come out to enable healing.

He also has launched a scathing attack on the international community for its failure to stop the genocide in 1994 in his country.

Kagame says the current pockets of conflict around the world are a reminder that nothing was learnt from the genocide. Among those is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine where tens of thousands of people – including Ukrainian civilians – have been killed.

“When we needed every help we could get and everybody, the world turned the back on us….the world turned the back on us that is simple, the message is, you are on your own.”

Kagame says Rwanda has transformed itself since the genocide: