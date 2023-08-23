South Africa’s annual inflation rate fell to a two-year low of 4.7% for the month of July from 5.4%.

The inflation figure is below market forecasts of 5%.

The moderation in inflation is largely attributed to declines in transport costs and a slowing on food inflation.

However, on a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased by almost 1%, the most in four months.

This as municipalities raised electricity tariffs by more than 18% per cent with effect from last month.

Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa elaborates.

“The transport category helped pull overall inflation down in July. The annual rate for fuel was a negative 16.8. As a practical illustration if you have a car with a 50-litre tank, you’re spending R214 less on each fill up compared to a year ago. Food inflation has also eased. On average, households are paying 14.5% more for electricity and 9.6% more for water.”

