Jub Jub expected back in court

The case against rapper and TV presenter Molemo Maarohanye, famously known as Jub Jub, is expected to resume today at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

Maarohanye handed himself over at the Brixton police station earlier this year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

At his appearance in court last month, his defence team tried to have the matter postponed to a later date, arguing that the rapper has performances lined up for the festive season.

However, Magistrate Betty Khumalo dismissed the submission.

Charges against Maarohanye relate to incidents that allegedly took place in 2006 and 2009. He has since pleaded not guilty to all charges.

VIDEO | Jub Jub court appearance 08 Novemmber 2023:

-Additional reporting by Horisani Sithole