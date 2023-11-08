Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye court case postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The rape case of rapper and TV personality Molemo “Jub-Jub” Maarohanye has been postponed to December 11.

Maarohanye appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this morning on rape, attempted murder, and assault charges.

His defence team tried to have the matter postponed to a later date, arguing that the rapper has performances lined up for the festive season.

However, Magistrate Betty Khumalo dismissed the submission.

Defence: It’s just a confirmation of his unavailability during this time.

Magistrate: Second December to what date?

Defence: The whole of December, he will be on tour, until the second of December.

Magistrate: So why when you addressed, you gave me that date? Are you telling me you have not yet consulted with your client? Because now I have made an order and I’m not inclined to change that order. If your client is not available, a warrant of arrest will be authorised. So the date stands, sir, 11 December. You are warned.”

VIDEO| Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye court case:

