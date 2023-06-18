A plane carrying journalists and security personnel that were going to join President Cyril Ramaphosa in Ukraine and Russia but was grounded in Warsaw, Poland, is now scheduled to return home on Sunday morning.

Polish authorities refused over 120 South African presidential security staff and journalists permission to disembark from an aircraft for 26 hours.

Reasons that Polish authorities gave for the decision include permits which were not in order and they were not informed about some of the people on board.

Our senior reporter, Ntebo Mokobo, who is with the group grounded in Warsaw, Poland says this is not possible.

“Everyone who was supposed to have been here as a journalist was here. There was no way in which one can say that because the trip was organised and when we had to leave that was postponed for another two weeks and after it was postponed for another two weeks the names were sent and everything was sent, so I don’t understand where did they get that information. Suffice to say all the documents were furnished to the authorities here.”