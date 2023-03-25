Johannesburg’s water systems are reportedly stabilising while pumping commences at Crown Gardens reservoir.

Johannesburg Water says its infrastructure is showing steady improvement after struggling with water shortages in parts of the city since the beginning of the week.

The entity says Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Linden, Honeydew, and Boschkop systems are stabilising and well on its way back to normal operations.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala says, “The Crown Gardens system has improved overnight, and pumping at the reservoir commenced. The Entity’s technical teams started pumping via the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 25. High-lying areas will start receiving water with low pressures and system gradually fills up. At the Comanda system the Hursthill reservoirs remained critical and towers. The Hursthill 2 reservoir, which remains critical, while the rest of the systems are in recovery mode, especially Brixton. We are continuing with alternative water supply to the affected areas. With 17 roaming water tankers deployed today.”

Spotlight on water shortages with Caroline Gelderblom: