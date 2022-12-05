Johannesburg emergency services say they are on high alert as severe thunderstorms continue to hit most parts of the city.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads. Residents in low-lying areas are also urged to avoid crossing rivers and to keep children indoors. The heavy rains are expected to persist throughout Gauteng for the rest of the week.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says motorists are urged to exercise caution and extend a safe following distance, try and avoid crossing roads and bridges which are flooded.

“it is raining in most parts of Johannesburg and motorists are urged to exercise caution and extend a safe following distance, try and avoid crossing roads and bridges which are flooded and also our residents in our low-lying areas try and avoid crossing river streams so that we can be able to prevent situations where people might be swept away during these severe thunderstorms, from our side we remain on high alert monitoring the city to be able to respond to whatever emergencies that might occur.”

SA Weather | 05 December 2022