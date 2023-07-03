Johannesburg Emergency Services are pleading with parents and caregivers not to leave their children unsupervised. Four children died in two separate fire incidents in Johannesburg.

In the latest incident in Doornkop in Soweto, an 18-month-old baby and a five-year-old were burnt when an unattended candle set the mattress alight. While the children slept, the burning mattress set off an inferno.

The children’s uncle, Dumisani Makhubu says the family is still in disbelief.

“Basically, I’m overwhelmed. I didn’t know what to do. This is a very difficult situation for the family. When I arrived, it took me a long time to enter the yard because I didn’t know what to do or say.”

The children’s 21-year-old, went out and left an unattended candle burning during load shedding. Makhubu says the mother, who is battling with a drug addiction also needs assistance.

“This thing happened around 10:00 because it was the candle that started the fire. Truly speaking now, I never even think about asking what happened. All we had to do was to take charge and see what we can do. I think she needs professional help, there is no help we can give to help her deal with the situation.”

Last week, two other children burnt to death inside a flat in Hillbrow, after they were left alone.

With 40 fire trucks short in the City’s fleet, it might become a difficult winter for the firefighters. Emergency services spokesperson, Nana Radebe says fire trucks have been placed strategically to ensure timeous response.

“We do however, acknowledge that we’ve had a shortage of fire engine. But we have a 52 fleet in which in Soweto we had three fire engines at the Dobsonville fire station, Eldorado and Protea. Fire stations are strategically placed in terms of the hire risk areas and necessity and proximity to ensure that we respond in time.”

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) 1 252 children died in fires between 2020 and 2022 in South Africa.

The number includes children of all ages, from infants to teenagers, with the majority of deaths happening in informal settlements.