JMPD on high alert to mitigate festive season road fatalities

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) remains on high alert to mitigate fatalities on the City’s roads during the festive season.

The Christmas weekend saw over 100 motorists apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol, with an additional 20 arrested for speeding.

JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, reports that the department responded to 4 fatal accidents over the weekend.

Fihla stresses the ongoing appeal for road users to put safety first – this includes not drinking alcohol while driving or walking, avoiding excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving and not using mobile phones while driving. These measures aim to ensure consideration for the safety of all road users during the festive season.