Traffic volumes increasing on major routes heading into Gauteng

Gauteng Traffic Police say they have recorded more than a thousand cars per hour on major provincial routes headed for Gauteng.

Traffic volumes towards Gauteng started peaking from Saturday afternoon as holidaymakers make their way back to the province.

The N1 Polokwane to Pretoria, the N4 Rustenburg to Pretoria, the N12 Emalahleni to Johannesburg, the N3 from Durban to Johannesburg, and the R573 Moloto Road heading to Pretoria are some of the major routes experiencing increased traffic volumes.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Obed Sibasa has urged road users to adhere to road traffic regulations.

“Road safety promotions advise motorists to respect the rules of the road and take rest breaks every two hours or 200km. Buckle up. Do not drink and drive. Do not speed; speed kills. Avoid unsafe overtaking and unsafe lane changing that result in head-on collisions, which are mostly fatal.”

N1 between Polokwane and Kranskop

Road traffic has started to increase on the N1 between Polokwane and Kranskop as holidaymakers return to various destinations after the festive season. The Limpopo Department of Transport says about 1000 vehicles per hour have been passing through the Kranskop toll plaza.

Some motorists say traffic is moving smoothly as there is no congestion.

N3 traffic

The N3 Toll Concession says by midday today, about 1,300 vehicles per hour passed the Mooi River toll plaza heading north towards Gauteng.

More than 600 vehicles per hour have been recorded heading south towards KwaZulu-Natal.

Motorist Mxolisa Notche says the road and weather conditions are better than he anticipated.

“There is mist along the way. There are quite a few showers of rain, but so far, so good. We’re trying to just relax, and that’s why we are refreshing now. Probably people are still coming through. There will be traffic later, but for now, we are still fine.”

