Jewellery store robbed in Cresta shopping mall

Jewellery of an undisclosed value has been stolen from a store at Cresta shopping mall in Randburg, Gauteng, a short while ago.

According to police spokesperson Brenda Muridili, 11 gunmen entered the mall and stole the valuables from a jewellery store.

She says no injuries have been reported and the Trio Crime Unit at the Linden police station is investigating a case of business robbery.

“Linden responded to a business robbery incident at Cresta Mall just before midday. It is reported that about 11 unknown suspects, some of them armed with handguns, stormed into a jewellery store. The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.”