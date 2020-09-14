Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says they have launched a manhunt for the rest of the suspects...

Two suspects, aged 42 and 48, have been arrested and an unlicensed firearm recovered after an attempted robbery at the Cresta shopping complex in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says they have launched a manhunt for the rest of the suspects.

“A gang of armed men attempted to rob one of the shops at Cresta Mall. It is alleged that six armed suspects entered the shop and pointed the employees with firearms. One of the employees screamed for help and the suspects ran out of the shop without taking anything. The security guards responded and chased the suspects into a business complex in Fairlands. The suspects hijacked two vehicles inside the business complex, but were cornered by police and security guards before they could drive out.”

Meanwhile, a cash-in-transit suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court in the North West today after being arrested in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

The 31-year-old suspect was linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in Rustenburg in July last year.

The Hawks say heavily armed men used two vehicles to force an armoured vehicle to stop. They then used explosives to blow the safes of the armoured vehicle open and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.