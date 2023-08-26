Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies faces potential suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance, Clenbuterol. Jantjies however, says he is innocent of intentionally taking the prohibited substance.

The 33-year-old failed to make the Springboks’ final World Cup team earlier this month.

Clenbuterol is a substance favoured by bodybuilders for its fat-burning effect, also offers relief for asthma sufferers.

Jantjies was told of the positive test from a urine sample he had furnished to the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport in June.

Jantjies says he’s determined to defend his innocence.