“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been in the public life for seven decades, so for a person to be in the public space for such a long period, there will be many scenarios, he will be meeting on his way and different interpretations given to him by different people.

But what people should not do is to apportion blame to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and exonerate the ANC when it comes to the issue of violence. Violence was unfortunate for all people of South Africa, especially black people.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Mixed feelings from survivors of Boipatong Massacre:

The IFP says the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is an unspeakable loss to the party, the AmaZulu nation and South Africa.

In a statement, the IFP says Buthelezi as traditional Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, made a great contribution to strengthen the monarchy and to ensure official recognition of the AmaZulu king.

The party expressed its condolences to the Buthelezi family, as well as to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.