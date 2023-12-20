Inroads made to control blaze on mountains above Simon’s Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fire-fighting efforts are continuing in Simon’s Town, in the Cape Peninsula, following a vegetation fire that broke out on the mountain yesterday morning.

Cape Town Fire Spokesperson, Jermain Carelse says three choppers and about 300 fire fighters are on the ground.

However, there are no visible fires except for a few patches of smoke.

“The guys made inroads in respect of the fire that started yesterday just after seven, and with the much needed aerial support in the inaccessible areas with the six choppers assisting. Now, about six this morning we had four choppers and obviously water bombing the inaccessible areas.

“We are getting new crews coming on board and decisions will be made during the course of the day as to how many resources are needed on the scene,” says Carelse.

Firefighters working to control blaze on the mountains above Simon’s Town in Cape Peninsula