Successful efforts to contain Simon’s Town wildfires

Ground crews are still monitoring hotspots for flare-ups in the vicinity of Simon’s Town and Glencairn in the South Peninsula where vegetation fires have been raging since Tuesday.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says some divisions have been withdrawn because the situation has improved since last night.

At Miller’s Point, Partridge Point and Smitswinkel, dedicated crews armed with hand tools are actively monitoring the situation.

Notably, all other divisions have been safely withdrawn from the area. On Glencairn Express Way, vigilant crews are keeping a close eye out for any potential flare-ups.

Carelse emphasized, “We cannot overstate the tremendous effort it took from each and every person involved in de-escalating this incident.”