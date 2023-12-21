Wind intensifies spread of fire in Simon’s Town: Carelse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service says they currently have three choppers that are actively water bombing the fire in Simon’s Town in the Cape Peninsula.

Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says the wind remains a major factor in the spread of the blaze.

“The fire area has been divided into five sections, and thus aiding in providing a clearer picture of the hot spot areas and the number of resources on scene. Crews are actively fighting the fire near Miller’s Point, Castle Rock, Rocklands farm, Dorian – and Victory Road, whilst ground crews from TMNP, VWS, NCC, and WOF are assisting with hand tools. The wind is still a major factor. However, we are confident that the combined efforts from those on the scene will provide positive results.”

⚠️UPDATE ON SIMON’S TOWN FIRE by Fire & Rescue Services Spokesperson, Jermain Carelse The positives we can take from this past operational period overnight is that no property was damaged, nor did any staff or member of the public suffer any injuries.#CTNews pic.twitter.com/BbwyOWRRlc — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 21, 2023