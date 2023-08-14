Miss South Africa 2023 was held at the Sun International SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday 13 August.

Seven finalists were in the race for the crown.

25-year-old Natasha Joubert from Gauteng won the race, crowned Miss South Africa 2023. 26-year-old Bryoni Govender, also from Gauteng, was crowned first runner up. 25-year-old Nande Mabala from the Western Cape was crowned second runner up.

The new Miss South Africa will don the new crown, called Mowana, the ‘tree of life’.

