[INFOGRAPHIC] How to register for 2024 elections

Voter registration is a process where individuals eligible to vote, register for voting. In South Africa, you must register in order to vote and you only register once.

The first voter registration weekend for the 2024 national and provincial elections is on the 18th and 19th of November 2023. The voting stations will be open from 08:00 – 17:00.

All South African citizens aged 16 years or older can register to vote, but to vote you need to be 18 years or older. To register original ID documents are required, not copies. An individual can register online.

The 2024 election theme is: It is your democracy, own it.

Voter registration by SABC Digital News